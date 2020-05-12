Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,983. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $20,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,230.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,025,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,072,000 after buying an additional 20,394,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $785,947,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,771,000 after buying an additional 4,384,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.