Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 130,303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,303 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

