Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

