Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.