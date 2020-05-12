Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.67 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,869 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

