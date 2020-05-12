Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $327.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

