Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

