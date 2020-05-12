Fifth Third Bancorp Has $60.67 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,014 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

