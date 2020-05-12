Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $121,188,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

