Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

