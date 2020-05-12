Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

