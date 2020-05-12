Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VT opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

