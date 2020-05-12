Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.