Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

