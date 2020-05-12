Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 50,340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 638.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 217,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 269.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.