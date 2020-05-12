Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,626,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

