Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,106 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

