Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,546 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $131.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

