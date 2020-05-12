Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,759 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $142,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $194.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.