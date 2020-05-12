Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,868 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.19% of Hill-Rom worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

