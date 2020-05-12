Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,125 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.21% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

