Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 83,514 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

