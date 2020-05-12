Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 425,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,001,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

