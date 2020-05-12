Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,832 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 229,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,871,409. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

