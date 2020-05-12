Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 571,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,366. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

