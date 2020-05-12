Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 425,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.