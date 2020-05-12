Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 24,296 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,414 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

