First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares makes up about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 84,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 530,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,816 shares of company stock valued at $480,797. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 450,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,735. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

