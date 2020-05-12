First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $10.90 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,725. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

