First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after buying an additional 121,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.