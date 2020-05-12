First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.00 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report sales of $44.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the highest is $45.31 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $180.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $184.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.24 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $184.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

