First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on FSFG. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.63%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

