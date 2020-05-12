First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 7,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,831. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

