First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 244.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 312,865 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,788. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.