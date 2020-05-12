First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Reduced by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 7.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 626,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,328. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

