First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,734. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

