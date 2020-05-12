FirstCoin (FRST) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $27,559.80 and $13.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033859 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.12 or 0.99001183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00080045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000714 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.