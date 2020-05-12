Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 10,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,103. The company has a market cap of $789.05 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.