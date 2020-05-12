Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Redwood Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,463 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 3.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Five9 worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,784 shares of company stock worth $13,469,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

