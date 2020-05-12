FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after buying an additional 439,746 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,438,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

