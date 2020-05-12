Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

FLNT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 39,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,577. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weber Alan W lifted its position in Fluent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fluent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

