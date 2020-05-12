Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Announces Earnings Results

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 4,843,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,988. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $212,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,350.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

