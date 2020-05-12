Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

