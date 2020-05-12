Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

