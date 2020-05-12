Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.41 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

