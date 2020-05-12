Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

