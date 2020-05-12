Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

