Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.12 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.
In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PHM opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
