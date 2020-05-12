Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

MAA stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.