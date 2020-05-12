Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a payout ratio of 1,650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.5%.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $893.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In related news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

